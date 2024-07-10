Pokémon Foam Party set for Friday at Centennial Park

Photo by Wyo4News

July 10, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Sweetwater County Library is hosting a Pokémon Foam Party on Friday, July 12, at 2 p.m. at Centennial Park, 160 E. Flaming Gorge Way.

Combining foam, sun, and Pokémon-themed activities, the event promises a fun-filled afternoon for children. Participants will be able to play in the foam in smaller groups of 20, ensuring everyone has a chance to enjoy the experience. The event will also feature a hunt for hidden Pokéballs and will read books about monsters, adding an extra layer of excitement.

Becky Iwen, Manager of Youth Services, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “The foam parties are a highlight of our summer events and one of my favorite warm weather activities. Since the last event was cancelled due to weather, we have been looking forward to this one.”

In addition to the Pokémon-themed event, a Glow Foam Party is scheduled for July 26. For more information, contact the Sweetwater County Library.