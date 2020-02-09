Pokes drop wrestling dual to nationally ranked Oklahoma State

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 9, 2020) – Wyoming’s Stephen Buchanan won a thriller at 197 pounds and heavyweight Brian Andrews was dominant in his victory, but the rest of the day belonged to seventh ranked Oklahoma State in a 25-7 win over the Pokes in Laramie.

Buchanan’s 8-6 upset over OSU’s seventh ranked Dakota Geer was the highlight of the day for Wyoming. Buchanan entered the day ranked number 23. Heavyweight Andrews closed out the day with a 15-0 decision over OSU’s Austin Harris to complete Wyoming’s scoring.

“For us, this dual was about Stephen Buchanan,” said Head Coach Mark Branch. “You’re talking about a true freshman stepping up under those circumstances against the No. 7 ranked kid in the country and to be able to flip that switch on immediately and get that first takedown, but then knowing that his opponent isn’t going to take that lying down, he’s not going to quit. To see the energy in the third period that Stephen showed, that’s guts, that’s what we’ve been talking about. You don’t go on shape anymore at that point, you just go on heart. That was an awesome win for him.”

The Pokes are now 7-9 in duals and will be off all of next week before hosting Northern Colorado on Feb. 16 in their final home dual of the season.

OKLAHOMA STATE 25, WYOMING 7



125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) dec. Jake Svihel (WYO) 8-2

133: No. 19 Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. No. 8 Montorie Bridges (WYO) 3-1, SV-1

141: No. 16 Dusty Hone (OSU) dec. Trevor Jeffries (WYO) 8-2

149: No. 3 Boo Lewallen (OSU) MD Jacob Greenwood (WYO) 14-2

157: No. 18 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) dec. No. 31 Dewey Krueger (WYO) 6-0

165: No. 8 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 10-5

174: No. 10 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. No. 11 Hayden Hastings (WYO) 8-2

184: No. 15 Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. No. 30 Tate Samuelson (WYO) 2-1

197: No. 23 Stephen Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 7 Dakota Geer (OSU) 8-6

HWT: No. 18 Brian Andrews (WYO) TF Austin Harris (OSU) 15-0