Pokes final home game today, Cowgirls play this afternoon

University of Wyoming photo

November 18, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Today will be the final home game for the Wyoming Cowboy’s 2023 season as the Poke welcome Hawai’i to War Memorial Stadium. It will also be a historic game as far as game attendance is concerned. Entering today’s contest, 143,911 Cowboy fans have attended the first six home games of the season, just 5,715 fans shy of breaking the all-time single-season attendance record. That mark was set back in 1990, a season featuring seven home games.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 10:30 a.m., with tipoff at noon.

Wyoming, 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Mountain West, is undefeated at home this season, while Hawai’i is 0-5 in road games this year. The Rainbow Warriors are 4-7 overall and 2-4 in conference. UW will honor its seniors and graduate students before the contest.

Cowgirls Basketball at Gonzaga Today

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team is on the road at Gonzaga. Today’s contest will tip off at 3 p.m., broadcast on WyoRadio 1360 KRKK, and streamed at 1360KRKK.com at 2:30 p.m.

The 2-1 Cowgirls are coming off a 58-41 road win at Denver University on Tuesday. Gonzaga, 3-1 in the early season, defeated North Florida 83-55 in their last outing. The Bulldogs are receiving votes in the WBCA Coaches Top-25 women’s basketball poll.

Cowboys Wrestling Suffers “Battle in the Barn” Loss

The University of Wyoming wrestling team and Campbell broke new ground Friday night. The two teams held a dual on Deerwood Ranch in Centennial, Wyoming, in what was deemed the “Battle in the Barn.” Campbell ended the night by winning the dual 23-12, giving UW its first dual loss of the year.

“I told the guys, ‘Losing sucks.’ There’s no doubt about that,” head coach Mark Branch stated. “There was definitely some good and some bad. But there are definitely some positive things to build off of.”

The Pokes are off until heading to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational, December 1-2.

Dual Results:

174 – Austin Murphy (Camp) dec. Riley Davis (WYO), 16-15

184 – Caleb Hopkins (Camp) dec. Ethan Ducaa (WYO), 4-3

197 – Levi Hopkins (Camp) dec. Joey Novak (WYO), 2-0

HWT – Taye Ghadiali (Camp) fall Keven Zimmer (WYO), 3:47

125 – Jore Volk (WYO) dec. Anthony Molton (Camp), 12-5

133 – Dom Zaccone (Camp) dec. Copper Birdwell (WYO), 4-2

141 – Cole Brooks (WYO) dec. Chris Rivera (Camp), 9-8

149 – Gabe Willochell (WYO) dec. Justin Rivera (Camp), 5-4

157 – Chris Earnest (Camp) tech. fall Paoll Salminen (WYO), 20-2

165 – Brett McIntosh (WYO) dec. Dom Baker (Camp), 6-5