Pokes Go For Seventh Straight Win Today With “Fan Apprecication Day”

Laramie, Wyo. (9/14/19) – Today is “Fan Appreciation Day” at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. While the first 5,000 fans though the gates will appreciate their miniature stadium replica of “The War” being given away, a victory over Idaho will be more appreciated by all fans.

Today’s Wyoming/Idaho game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 2:00 p.m. with kickoff at 3:00 p.m.

Wyoming (2-0) comes into today’s contest with the nation’s fourth-longest FBS winning streak at six games dating back to last year. Clemson is number one with 15-straight wins. Idaho (1-1) won their last game, 41-31, over Central Washington. The Vandals were pounded 79-7 at #15 Penn State in their season opener.

The last time Wyoming and Idaho met was in 2013 with the Pokes coming out on top 42-10 in Laramie.