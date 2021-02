Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (February 9, 2021) – Iowa Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach Tim Polasek is leaving to become the University of Wyoming Cowboys offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, according to multiple sources.

Advertisement

It was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Polasek is reuniting with Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. The two worked together at North Dakota State from 2006 to 2012.