Poke’s Hoyland on kicking “Stars of the Week” list

Wyoming Cowboys kicker John Hoyland (46) against the New Mexico Lobos at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Lobos 35-26. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

October 3, 2023 — UW Press Release

College football’s top kicking award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes three of the top kickers from FBS division teams each week as the “Stars of the Week.” This week, Wyoming kicker John Hoyland was named to the list.

Hoyland tied a career-best with a 4-for-4 field goal performance in Wyoming’s 35-26 win over New Mexico last Saturday in Laramie. The Cowboys won their Mountain West opener thanks in large part to the junior, who made a pair of 38-yard kicks to go with connections from 34 and 26 yards out.

The Broomfield, Colorado, native also made all three PAT attempts for a 15-point game. The 2022 Groza semifinalist is now 8-for-8 on field goals this year and is the only FBS kicker still perfect while having multiple attempts from over 50 yards.

Hoyland now has 53 field goals in his Cowboy career and is fourth all-time in career field goals. He needs two more to pass Cory Wedel for third place and is five away from passing Sean Fleming for second place. Cooper Rothe holds the school record with 60.

Wyoming, 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain West, will host nationally-ranked Fresno State, 5-0 and 1-0, this Saturday in Laramie. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m. with kickoff at 6 p.m.