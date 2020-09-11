Pokes in the Pros: What to look for in week one

Wyo4News Staff

[email protected]

LARAMIE, WY (Sept. 11, 2020) — According to a press release from the University of Wyoming (UW), the NFL season kicked off on Thursday evening, as 14 former Cowboys will suit up in the opening week. Wyoming has the most players currently on NFL roster than any other team in the Mountain West.

Advertisement

Two contests this week feature former teammates going head-to-head with Marcus Epps (Eagles) and Chase Roullier (The Washington Football Team) kicking off at 11 a.m. MT. and Jacob Hollister (Seahawks) and Brian Hill (Falcons) facing off also at 11 a.m. MT.

This Week’s Schedule and Notes

Sunday, September 13

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 11 a.m. MT on Fox

Jacob Hollister (Seahawks) – Hollister was a key part of the Seahawk offense last season setting a career-high with 41 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He came into last season with eight career catches.

Brian Hill (Falcons) – Hill rushed for 517 yards last season for the Falcons. He rushed for 4.7 yards per carry. His offensive coordinator is Dirk Koetter, father of Cowgirl volleyball assistant coach Kaylee Koetter.

Advertisement

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m. MT. on CBS

Josh Allen (Bills) – Allen will enter his third season as the starting quarterback for the Bills. Last season, Allen led the Bills to the playoffs. He threw for 20 touchdowns last season and also added nine rushing scores.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 11 a.m. MT. on Fox

Tashaun Gipson (Bears) – Gipson is entering his ninth season in the NFL. He has 450 career tackles and 23 interceptions. Amongst active players in the NFL, he ranks No. 15 in career interception.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 11 a.m. MT on Fox

Eddie Yarbrough (Vikings) – Yarbrough is entering his first full season with the Vikings signing with the team late last season. He has recorded 63 career tackles, as he is a part of one of the best defenses in the NFC.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 11 a.m. MT on CBS

Cassh Maluia (Patriots) – Maluia was added to the 53-man roster for the Patriots. He will look to make his professional debut.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team, 11 a.m. MT on Fox

Marcus Epps (Eagles) – Epps is a key special teams player and reserve safety for the Eagles. Last season with the Vikings and Eagles, Epps recorded six total tackles.

Chase Roullier (Redskins) – Roullier is a key part of the offensive line for the Washington Football team. He has played in 43 career games with 37 starts.

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 11 a.m. MT on CBS

Rico Gafford (Raiders) – Gafford is one of the fastest players in the NFL. A defensive back for the Pokes, Gafford caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown at the wide receiver position last season.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 a.m. MT on CBS

Andrew Wingard (Jaguars) – Wingard is a key special teamer and reserve safety for the Jaguars. He recorded 28 tackles in his first season.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS

Logan Wilson (Bengals) – Wilson will make his NFL debut on Sunday. He is slated to start for the Bengals. He was a third-round pick last April.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 2:25 p.m. MT on Fox

Carl Granderson (Saints) – Granderson will start his second season with the Saints. He recorded 11 tackles last season to go along with one sack.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 2:25 p.m. MT on Fox

Mark Nzeocha (49ers) – A key member of the special teams for the 49ers. Nzeocha has 38 career tackles and 10 last season for the reigning NFC Champions. He will be in the mix at the linebacker position this season.

Monday, September 14

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 6:10 p.m. MT on ESPN

Mike Purcell (Broncos) – Purcell has found a home with the Broncos. He has 90 career tackles in the NFL and recorded in a career-high 48 tackles last season.