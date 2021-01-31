Pokes knock off Air Force Saturday in home dual

Advertisement

January 31, 2021 — The Wyoming wrestling team picked up their first conference win of the season Saturday night against Air Force. The Cowboys won seven of the ten matches on their way to a 22-9 home mat victory.

“I saw some good things in the additional matches, saw some guys taking some things we have been working in practice and applying them in their matches.” Head Coach Mark Branch Said.

Dual match results:

141: No. 25 Lenny Petersen (AF) Dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO) 5-2

149: Dylan Martinez (AF) dec. Jaron Jensen (WYO) 9-4

157: No.16 Jacob Wright (WYO) Dec. Parker Simington (AF) 8-3

165: No.24 Cole Moody (WYO) Dec. Vincent Dolce 4-1

174: No.11 Hayden Hastings (AF) dec. No.31 Cody Suratt (AF) 3-0

184: No.18 Tate Samuelson (WYO) dec. Sam Wolf (AF) 6-0

197: No. 15 Stephen Buchanan (WYO) MD Kayne Hutchinson (AF) 16-3

HWT: No.11 Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. No.26 Wyatt Hendrickson (AF) 10-9

125: No.28 Cody Phippen (AF) dec. Brendon Garcia (WYO) 9-4

133: No.22 Job Greenwood (WYO) dec. No.15 Jared Van Vleet (AF) 6-4

The Cowboys also hosted a total of 13 additional individual matches against Air Force, with Wyoming winning 10.

Up next, Wyoming will stay at home and host Big 12 foe West Virginia next Saturday, Feb.6.