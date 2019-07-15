Pokes Logan Wilson Named To Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Laramie, Wyo. (7/15/19) – The Maxwell Football Club announced its 2019 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday. University of Wyoming senior linebacker Logan Wilson was one of 80 players in the nation selected to the list.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995. Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of ‘69 and the NFL Hall of Fame’s Class of ‘67.

Wilson, for Casper, Wyoming, will enter his senior season with 316 career tackles. That ranks him number two among all active returning FMS players entering the 2019 season. He concluded his junior season ranked number five among active FBS players in the nation in Career Defensive Touchdowns scored (3), number 13 among active FBS players in Career Tackles per Game (8.10), and number 10 among active FBS players in Career Solo Tackles per Game (4.90). Wilson’s 316 career tackles rank him number 13 on the Wyoming career tackle list entering his senior season.

Wilson has started every game (39) of this Wyoming career. He was named a team captain as both a sophomore and junior. Team captains for the 2019 season will be named during fall practice. If elected again, he will join former teammate Marcus Epps as Wyoming’s only three-time team captains in the modern era of Cowboy Football.

The Bednarik Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.