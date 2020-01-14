Pokes looking to turn things around tonight against the Wolf Pack

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 14, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys will be in Reno, Nevada tonight looking for their first Mountain West Conference basketball win of the season. Last Saturday, the Pokes thought they had that first conference win against UNLV. Wyoming led by seven-points with just 1:25 to play against the Rebels, but that turned into a 78-69 overtime loss.

Advertisement

Tonight the Cowboys (0-6 in the MWC, 5-13 overall) will be going up against a Nevada team (3-2/10-7) that has lost their last two conference games, on the road at San Jose State and Utah State.

Tonight’s Wyoming/Nevada game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. with tipoff at 8 p.m.

The Wolf Pack head into tonight’s contest as one of the nation’s top three-point shooting teams. They lead the MWC in made three-points (167) and rank #13 in the nation in that category. Their 39 percent three-point shooting is ranks #2 in the conference and #11 in the nation.

Advertisement

Tonight’s game will feature two of the conferences best scorers. The Wolf Pack are led in scoring by Jalen Harris at 18.3 points per game to rank second in the MWC, while Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado is third in scoring at 17.9 points per game.

Wyoming leads the all-time series against Nevada 14-7 and is 5-3 all time in Reno, but Nevada has taken five of the last six meetings.