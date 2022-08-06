Pokes play in the heat during their first War Memorial practice on Friday

Photo credit: University of Wyoming

August 6, 2022 — After conducting their first seven practices of Fall Camp on the cool grass fields in the North 40 practice area, the Wyoming Cowboy Football team shifted practice to War Memorial Stadium for the first time on Friday. The warm weather in Laramie, combined with the heat coming off Jonah Field’s FieldTurf surface, made for extremely warm conditions Friday as the Cowboys prepare to condition themselves for anticipated heat when they kick off the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27 in Champaign, Ill., versus the University of Illinois.

Listen to all Wyoming Cowboy football games

on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com

“We’re in the middle of fall camp, and it kind of looked like it today. I think some guys have camp legs, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some good things out there today,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “We have to learn how to work through (days) when we’re fatigued and tired. Our strength and conditioning staff has done a great job. It’s hard to replicate some days like today. I was told the temperature was 89, but the surface temperature was something like 145. It (hot weather) probably is what we’re going to be playing in (at Illinois), maybe a little bit more if any of you are familiar with the Midwest.”

Concerning the Pokes quarterback battle, Bolh said, “(Andrew) Peasley is doing some good things at quarterback.” Asked by a media member to expand on his evaluation of Peasley, and when Bohl thought he might name a starter at QB, Bohl said, “We chart everything from decisions, to accuracy, to completion percentage. Andrew is a really experienced player, but he’s still learning our offense, and what we really have to recognize with Evan (Svoboda), he just showed up this past spring from Snow College, so everything is really new for him. Hank (Gibbs) is somewhat of a veteran. Today was practice number eight, so we’ll need to continue to sort that (quarterback) out, and we’ll make a decision before we go into the (season-opening) game.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

In terms of the receivers, one veteran who is returning this fall after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury is redshirt junior Gunner Gentry. Gentry made a spectacular catch in Friday’s practice when he went up over a defensive back on the sideline and came down in-bounds. Bohl commented, “It was a fade, and he went up and made a contested catch. That is what we’re looking for.”

Another wide receiver who Bohl was asked about on Friday was true freshman Caleb Merritt from St. Louis, Missouri. “He (Merritt) is coming into his own. We’re repping him with the first group,” replied Bohl. “He does some good things, but there are some things he still has to learn.”

The Pokes will wrap up their first full week of fall practice today, exactly three weeks away from kicking off the 2022 season at Illinois.