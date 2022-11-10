Pokes to host Nichols tonight

University of Wyoming photo

November 10, 2022 — Tonight, the Cowboys continue their opening season home stretch taking on Nicholls of the Southland Conference. Wyoming opened the season Monday night with a 102-69 win over Colorado College. Nicholls is coming off a 117-75 season-opening loss at Arizona this past Monday.

Tongiht’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM

and at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30, with tipoff at 8 p.m.

On Monday, the Pokes were led by forward Jeremiah Oden’s career-tying high of 17 points. Guard Max Agbonkpolo added 16 points off the bench, with Hunter Thompson totaling 15 points and Hunter Maldonado getting 13 points.

Nicholls is led by Micah Thomas, who came off the bench to pace the team with 20 points and three assists at Arizona. Latrell Jones added 16 points. Nicholls was picked to finish second in the Southland Conference Preseason Poll a year after winning the regular-season title.

Tonight’s contest between the Cowboys and the Colonels will be only the second meeting between the schools. In 1997 Wyoming defeated Nicholls 84-69 in Casper.