Pokes to take on Boise State today in football finale

(December 12, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys will play their final football game today of what has been a strange 2020 season. Today the Pokes host the Boise State Broncs at War Memorial Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Wyoming will enter today’s game with a 2-3 season record, all in the Mountain West. The Cowboys are currently reading a nine-game home winning streak.

Bosie State is 4-1 overall, 4-0 against MW opponents. Boise State will have at least one more game on tap, the December 18 Mountain West Championship game against San Jose State (6-0). The Spartans secured their spot in that game with last night’s 30-20 win over Nevada.

Over the past four seasons, the Cowboys and Broncos have played three games decided by 10 points or less. Last year, Wyoming went to Boise, Idaho, and lost 20-17 in overtime.