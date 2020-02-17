Pokes win final home dual of the season Sunday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 17, 2020) – Sunday was Senior Day for the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team. It was also their last home dual of the season. Wyoming celebrated both with a 22-11 win over Northern Colorado. The win marked the 600th dual victory in Wyoming program history.

Advertisement

“I’m happy to come out of here with a win, it was important,” said Head Coach Mark Branch. “I’m disappointed a little in the way that we wrestled, we’re still not doing some of the little things right. I thought Stephen (Buchanan) put together a good match. Montorie (Bridges) came out against a very good kid and opened up, separated himself and wrestled a solid match.”

Cowboy 157 pound senior Dewey Krueger, wrestling in the final home match of his career, got the Pokes started with a 6-1 victory over Jimmy Fate. Krueger, Mark McConnell and Doyle Trout were all recognized before Sunday’s dual as the three seniors on the Cowboys’ roster, wrestling in their final home appearances of their careers.

The 174-pound match was maybe the most exciting of the day, Wyoming’s No. 11 ranked Hayden Hastings had to rally from five points down to win 8-6 in Sudden Victory over Billy Higgins.

Advertisement

The Cowboys close their dual season with a trip to West Virginia on Saturday.

Head coach Branch stated, “We need to go out to West Virginia next week and try to go out on a high note and pick up a win there and then get our sites towards Tulsa.”

WYO 22, NORTHERN COLO 11

157: No. 33 Dewey Krueger (WYO) dec. Jimmy Fate (UNC) 6-1

165: Cole Moody (WYO) MD Jordan Robison (UNC) 13-3

174: No. 11 Hayden Hastings (WYO) dec. SV-1 Billy Higgins (UNC) 8-6

184: No. 30 Alan Clothier (UNC) dec. No. 31 Tate Samuelson (WYO) 6-2

197: No. 19 Stephen Buchanan (WYO) MD Xavier Vasquez (UNC) 12-3

HWT: No. 18 Brian Andrews (WYO) TF Robert Winters (UNC) 19-0

125: Jace Koelzer (UNC) dec. Jake Svihel (WYO) 6-3

133: No. 8 Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. No. 18 Mosha Schwartz (UNC) 9-3

141: Chris Sandoval (UNC) dec. Mark McConnell (WYO) 10-5

149: No. 12 Andrew Alirez (UNC) dec. No. 33 Jaron Jensen (WYO) 9-4