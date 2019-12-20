‘Polar Express’ to start its holiday run tonight at the Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 20, 2019) – The Downtown Rock Springs Broadway Theater will once again host a special Christmas showing of “The Polar Express”. Tonight’s showing will be at 6 p.m. with a second showing Saturday at 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Infinity Power & Controls and Wyo4News/WyoRadio.

Tickets are $5.00 and are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, 603 S. Main Street. In addition to the movie, children will receive a gift bag and an opportunity to visit with Santa.

Movie-goers are encouraged to wear pajamas to the theater.