Police allege DNA links Ogden man to cold-case rapes, including one in Rock Springs

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A long-haul trucker from Ogden, Utah, arrested Wednesday in Clearfield, Utah, is suspected in the rape of nine women over a 30-year period in Utah and Wyoming.

DNA allegedly links Mark Douglas Burns, 69, to cold-case rapes that occurred in Rock Springs, Wyoming, in 1991; Riverdale City, Utah, in 1992; Ogden, Utah, in 1993; Clearfield, Utah, in 1994 and 1995; Laramie, Wyoming, in 1996; Layton, Utah, in 1997, and two more cases reported in Clearfield in 2000 and 2001, according to a Clearfield City Police Department press release.

The Clearfield Police arrested Burns after a years-long investigation using familial matching DNA samples in collaboration with a true-crime TV show, the press release stated.

Davis County Attorney’s Office has filed 17 first-degree felony charges against Burns, including eight counts of aggravated sexual assault, six counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of aggravated robbery.

The press release described Burns as a “serial rapist.”

“The sexual assaults were incomprehensible, brutal, and methodical attack on females. In addition, family members were forced to watch the violent and repeated attacks,” the police stated. “These sexual assaults have caused a tremendous amount of pain and grief with all victims and family members. Because of the grievous and brutal nature of these crimes, detectives believe there are more victims and do not believe Mr. Burns suddenly stopped committing such heinous crimes since 2001.”

Laramie and Rock Springs police departments are expected to file additional charges stemming from the rapes that took place in those jurisdictions, according to the press release.