Police Seeking Information on a Runaway Teen

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Jacob Martinez, 14, of Rock Springs. Jacob was last seen in the early evening of Aug. 28, 2019.

Jacob is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Jacob is not believed to be in danger; however, the RSPD is asking for the public’s help for information on his whereabouts.

If you have information regarding his location, please contact Officer Kolb or Officer Porter at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.