Police Week candlelight vigil to be held tonight in Green River

May 12, 2021 — As part of the local Police Week celebrations, a candlelight vigil will be taking place this evening at 6:30 at 68 N 1st East in Green River.

The vigil is being put on by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Green River Lodge #2. This evening’s vigil will honor the 350 law enforcement officers nationwide who died in the line of duty in 2020. Volunteers are needed to assist in the vigil in holding 350 candles in tribute.

The FOP consists of members of the Green River and Rock Springs Police Departments, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Rock Springs Police Department will be holding an open house on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Residents will be able to tour the department, see shooting range demonstrations, and win door prizes. Adopt-A-Pet will also be in attendance.