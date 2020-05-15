Polling change being made for Wyoming’s upcoming 2020 Primary Election due to COVID-19

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) – On May 1, 2020, Secretary of State, Edward A Buchanan issued Directive No. 2020-03 stating:
“In order to comply with CDC recommendations to ensure the safety of Wyoming’s citizens,
county clerks, and election workers, I, Secretary of State Edward A. Buchanan, hereby issue Directive #2020-03:
1. To ensure compliance with CDC recommendations and to protect all Wyoming
voters and election officials from exposure to the novel coronavirus, I direct you
to apply Wyoming Statute § 22-12-101(b) to consolidate the number of polling
places in your county to at least one (1), but not more than seven (7) at the sole
discretion of the county clerk. Any exception must be requested in writing and
approved by the Secretary of State’s Office.”
Due to COVID-19 state directives and per the directive of the Secretary of State, the
Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office will abide by Directive #2020-03 to consolidate polling
places to no more than seven (7) locations for the 2020 Primary Election. Many polling
places and precincts will be temporarily moved to accommodate social distancing
protocols with sufficient floor space.
Postcards will be sent out to all active voters to notify voters of their polling location for the
2020 Primary Election held on August 18, 2020, when those polling locations have been set.
If you would like to check on your voter registration status, update your registration
information, register to vote, request an absentee ballot, or have any questions, contact their office at 307-872-3733.