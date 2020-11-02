Polling places in Sweetwater County for 2020 Election

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 2, 2020) – Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and there are plenty of places for voters in Sweetwater County to cast their ballot.

These places include 37 precincts and 14 polling places in 16 voter districts.

The polling places with address are listed below:

Granger Town Hall, 200 First Granger

Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N Street in Rock Springs

White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs

Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs

Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 A Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs

Expedition Island and Pavilion, 475 South 2nd East in Green River

Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post in Green River

Green River Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive in Green River

Washam Slagowski Residence, 1120 Washam Road in Washam

Superior Administration Building, 3 N. Main Street in Superior

Farson Community Hall, 4039 US 191 in Farson

Wamsutter Town Hall, 231 McCormick Street in Wamsutter

McKinnon School Building, 10 1/2 Old Highway 414 in McKinnon

Bairoil Town Hall, 1101 Antelope Drive in Bairoil