Polystyrene foam recycling at Ray Lovato Recycling Center thanks to local donations

ROCK SPRING, WYOMING — The Ray Lovato Recycling Center is pleased to announce the expansion of recycling services in Sweetwater County to include polystyrene foam recycling. This acquisition of the equipment needed to offer this service is made possible through a $29,450 grant from the Foodservice Packaging Institute’s Foam Recycling Coalition (FRC). The electrical installation of the specialized equipment was made possible by generous donations of labor by Infinity Power & Controls and supplies by Winsupply of Rock Springs.

Polystyrene foam (EPS) is a lightweight, rigid, closed-cell insulation often used in foodservice packaging, building materials, and packaging materials for fragile goods like televisions, computers, and furniture.

EPS Foam, often labeled with a #6 recycling symbol, joins a long list of other accepted products at Ray Lovato Recycling Center including corrugated cardboard boxes, magazines, office paper of all colors, newspapers, paperboard (cereal boxes), aluminum cans, plastics (#’s 1 & 2), unsolicited direct mail, and phone books. While not the same, EPS Foam is commonly known as Styrofoam. The white foam products most everyone refers to as “Styrofoam” is actually EPS, expanded polystyrene. Styrofoam™ is a Dow trade name and is blue in color.

All EPS Foam dropped off for recycling must be clean and dry. Until a dedicated drop-off location is developed, residents and businesses should include their EPS Foam products with their plastic products. EPS packaging peanuts should be bagged separately from other materials and placed in the plastics trailer and dumpsters.

“Our area is home to immense mineral resources employing a large portion of our private workforce,” says Devon Brubaker, board president of the Ray Lovato Recycling Center. “With few large retailers in the area, the center has seen a significant amount of e-commerce packaging. The packaging, along with food-grade foam products, will provide the center with a large diversion opportunity with the help of this new equipment. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of FRC, Infinity Power & Controls, and Winsupply.

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center is the 21st grant recipient to receive FRC funding since 2015. More than 4 million additional residents in the United States and Canada can recycle EPS as a result of FRC grants.

“The Ray Lovato Recycling Center is providing the necessary services to recycle clean and empty foam packaging that is generated by local businesses and residents,” says Natha Dempsey, president of the Foodservice Packaging Institute, which oversees FRC. “The center demonstrates how an organization can set an example with its own mission and continue to expand its operations after having success and seeing an opportunity to increase diversion from the landfill.”

About the Ray Lovato Recycling Center

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center is a local non-profit 501(c)3 organization that provides recycling services to all of Sweetwater County. The Center diverts over 1.96 million pounds of waste from local landfills each year. Material accepted for recycling include corrugated cardboard boxes, magazines, office paper of all colors, newspapers, EPS Foam, paperboard (cereal boxes), aluminum cans, plastics (#’s 1 & 2), unsolicited direct mail, and phone books.