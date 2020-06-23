Poor social distancing leads to largest seven-day COVID-19 spike

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 23, 2020) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Sweetwater County increased by nine over the weekend, according to the Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

These nine cases add to an all-time high of 17 new cases in Sweetwater County in the last seven days. Of the 17 confirmed cases, health officials estimate an additional 60 people or more who are tied to these confirmed cases are now themselves also under quarantine orders.

In the first calendar week of June, the county recorded three new positives compared to seven in the second week and 15 in the third week.

Of the now 50 total positive cases, 20 are active while 30 patients have fully recovered.

A previously reported hospitalized patient, who was again suffering complications from the virus, was also briefly treated and released from the hospital for a second time over the weekend.

Contract tracing data indicates the recent spike is in large part attributable to patrons of at least two local bars and a recent public gathering not practicing proper social distancing, which requires people to remain at least six feet apart from those who do not live in the same household.

The majority of these new cases involve middle-aged patients who are in their late-30s, their 40s, and 50s.

According to county health officer Dr. Jean Stachon, “We’ve now seen two local businesses in the last week who’ve been forced to close their doors to customers because of staffing issues related to outbreaks at their facilities.”

“We want people to spend time outside, to interact with others, and to patronize our local businesses, but our community has to stay healthy in order to remain economically solvent,” Stachon continued.

“The shutdown has already come at a high economic cost for many of us; we can’t afford to add to that cost by acting irresponsibly and causing owners to close their businesses and lose yet more money because some staff or patrons continue to choose to ignore the precautions necessary to slow the spread. Please stay at home if you’re sick, and please avoid prolonged close physical contact with anyone who you don’t live with.”

More health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.