Poorly installed water heaters lead to safety concerns from professionals

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Green River City Council meeting tonight, Lance Ball, CEO of Aspen Mountain Plumbing, and Jeff Bybee, Manager of Region Operations for Dominion Energy, both expressed dangers they have witnessed with water heaters being installed incorrectly.

Ball showed the council five different photos of different water heaters from the Green River area. The first one was up to code while the others were not. “Obviously, these are not up to code and are dumping carbon monoxide gas into the home which could create carbon monoxide poisoning,” Ball explained that this happened in Evanston, Wyoming last year.

“This is showing a lack of education in the trade of plumbing. We’re starting to see a huge increase in this area.” To get a plumbing license, the City of Green River only requires a contractor’s license and proof of insurance. Ball suggests that some type of education or certification should be required to get a plumbing license.

Bybee added, “Over three years ago I started to get attention toward this. We started noticing the same things Lance is seeing.” The Rocky Mountain Gas Association of Utah requires that a gas certification is a must for an HVAC contractor or plumber and that they must pass the RMGA certification process to work in the state. Bybee suggested that this certification be implemented in Sweetwater County.