Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River announced today that a portion of Hitching Post will be closed tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. so that the Green River Fire Department can complete their annual hose testing. The closure will be on Hitching Post in front of the Glenn Hill Fire Station, (Station 2).

The Fire Department thanks the public for their understanding.