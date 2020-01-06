Portions of I-80 still closed in both directions this morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2020) — Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, authorities shut down I-80 in both directions between Rawlins and Laramie. Winter driving conditions were once again the cause of the closure. The estimated time of opening is sometime early this morning.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has posted a Winter Weather Advisiory for that part of Carbon and Albany counties until 9 a.m. due to some snow but wind gusts as high as 75 mph.