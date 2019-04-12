Positive Discussion Made To Try And Keep Recycling Center Running

Rock Springs, WY (4/11/19) – The Rock Springs City Council held a special meeting earlier this evening concerning the possible closing of the Ray Lovato Recycling Center. There was plenty of positive dialogue and ideas thrown around as the council looked to try and help find solutions to keep the center running.

Advertisement

After a lengthy discussion, a short term fix looks like it may come to fruition. According to Devon Brubaker, President of the Board of Directors for the Ray Lovato Recycling Center, he believes they will receive $42,200 from Sweetwater County Solid Waste District #1 when they vote on whether the Recycling Center will receive those funds at their next board meeting on Tuesday, April 23. The meeting will take place at the Rock Springs Housing Authority office. Tim Sheehan, who is a board member for Solid Waste District #1 said they plan on releasing the funds to the Recycling Center in their next board meeting. The board will need a full quorum to vote on releasing the funds.

This will allow for the Recycling Center to keep operating and not close on Friday, April 26, pending the decision of the board for Sweetwater County Solid Waste District #1 to release the funds. More funds will need to be acquired for the center to make it through the fiscal year, which ends Sunday, June 30. According to Brubaker, the Recycling Center will be $17,000 short to make it to the end of the fiscal year pending the approval of the $42,200. Brubaker said, “we are doing everything possible to shrink that gap.”

Brubaker also mentioned they may be attending Rock Springs City Council meetings in May or June looking for possible funds from the city or the waste district to help them get to the end of the fiscal year. Donations are also a possible way for the Recycling Center to raise funds to keep it in operation, but that is not what Brubaker normally wants donations for. Brubaker said, “I would prefer to use donations for more of program-specific in capital type initiatives, however, if it means this is what we got to do to keep the doors open for now so be it.”

Advertisement

Brubaker did inform the board will only ask for what is needed and not anything more than that. This is all short term right now as these decisions are directly connected with getting to the end of the fiscal year.

There were many in attendance who had a chance to speak during the general discussion portion of the meeting. All citizens who spoke before the council were in favor of keeping the Recycling Center from shutting down. There was a common theme throughout the meeting of taking care of the planet, doing the right thing, and being good human beings.

Four members of the council were present with Mayor Timothy A. Kaumo, Keaton D. West, Jeannie L. Demas, and Billy W. Shalata present. Councilors Rob Zotti, Tim Savage, David Tate, Glennise Wendorf, and David Halter were absent.

To read the original story about the closure of the Ray Lovato Recycling Center without funding support click here.