Possible record cold highs and lows on the way Sunday

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 22, 2020) — By Sunday, the 60-degree weather from the beginning of this week will seem like to very distant memory as the area, and much of the state could see record low temperatures.

Sunday may not be the only cold record-setting day as the extended forecast for Rock Springs and Green River has Monday’s high around 25 and the overnight low at 6.

Tuesday things warm up to the mid to upper 30s with the mid-40s by Wednesday.

