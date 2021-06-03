Possible record high temperatures today and Friday

June 3, 2021 — While the official first day of summer is not until 9:32 p.m. on June 20, summer-type weather has arrived. Sweetwater County and much of the state could see record high temperatures over the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the record high temperature for June 3 in Rock Springs is 87 degrees. That record was set in 2012. Today’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 88 degrees. The expected high in Rock Springs for Friday is 91, one degree under the record of 92 degrees, again occurring in 2012.

Other area towns expecting record or near-record temperatures today, Riverton 89, Big Piney 85, and Pinedale 82. On Saturday, some areas of the state could see high temperatures near 100.

This weekend will remain very warm, with temperature in the mid to upper 80’s and a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. See the complete local seven-day forecast here.