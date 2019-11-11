Post 24 and Memorial Hospital providing free meals to vets today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 11, 2019) – Today is Veterans Day. To help honor those who served, the Rock Springs American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will be serving free breakfast this morning to area veterans. According to their Facebook page, “breakfast will keep being served until the food runs out”.

A free lunch and dinner will also be provided to veterans and one guest at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both meals will be served in the downstairs cafe. The listed menu will be prime rib or chicken Marsala, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, salad, rolls and desert.