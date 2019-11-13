Post 24 honors first baby born on Veterans Day

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) — Kaysen Ray Bear was the first baby born on Veterans Day at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born at 2:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, to Latasha and David Bear of Rock Springs. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Kaysen has an 11-year-old brother and 7-year-old sister.

To celebrate the occasion, the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 family gave the baby a big bath tub full of goodies. It includes diapers, baby wipes, some outfits, hand-crafted quilts, hand-crocheted stuffed animals, bath items, towels and more.

“It’s a gift to the community and something for us to celebrate on Veterans Day,” said Gina Dusel, Auxiliary Department of Wyoming President.

Those on hand to drop off the basket included, clockwise from left pictured above, Bill Willburn (seated); Lisa Sheesley, Auxiliary Unit 24 President; Deb Mitchell; Jen Dansereau; Deanna Crouch; Kat Tipton; Patty Medina; Dawn Larson, MHSC obstetrics nurse; Doug Uhrig; Donna Williams; Megan Jacobsen, MHSC Obstetrics & Women’s Health director; Cheryl Craig; Gina Dusel, Auxiliary Department of Wyoming President; Rich Ketting (seated).

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields.