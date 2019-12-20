Post 28 to hold Child Abuse Awareness Benefit concert tonight

Green River, Wyoming (Dec. 20, 2019) – The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will be hosting a Child Abuse Awareness Benefit concert tonight. The concert/fund raiser will take place at the Legion building in Green River.

Advertisement

Tonight’s benefit concert is in memory of five-year old Anthony James Dean Radcliff of Green River.

The event will feature live music from local artists Free Resonance, Zamtrip, Sickamore Treezy, and LightSeeker. There will also be a raffle. All proceed will be donated to the YWCA of Sweetwater County.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20.