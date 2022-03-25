Post Office renovation to close P.O. Box area next week

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [Letter]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to a letter from the Rock Springs United States Postal Service, “The Rock Springs Post Office is undergoing a renovation project that will affect P.O. Box customers for approximately one week starting on Monday, March 28, 2022. During this project, people won’t have access to your box, however, your mail can be retrieved by our retail window personnel during business hours.”

Postmaster Dave Palmer states in the letter, “I apologize for any inconveniences this may cause you. If you have any questions, please call the station at 307-362-9792. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The Rock Springs Post Office is located at 2829 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY 82901 and is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.