Postponed State Spirit Competition moved to March 8

January 30, 2023 — The Wyoming High School Activities Association has announced that the State Spirit Competition has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 8, in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center. The event was supposed to have taken place last Friday, January 27, but was postponed due to weather and road conditions.

Class 4A, 3A, and 2A cheer and dance teams from across the state will compete in various categories. The January 27 schedule will remain in effect for the rescheduled event.

State Spirit Competition tickets already purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date.