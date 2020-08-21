Potential COVID-19 exposure at Sturgis after local patron tests positive

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA (August 21, 2020) – South Dakota State Health officials announced on August 18, that a patron of the One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon at 1304 Main St., in Sturgis, South Dakota, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual visited the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

August 11, from 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.