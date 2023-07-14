Poyer places 7th at Nationals for FBLA

Hudson receiving the award – Photo submitted by Melinda Poyer

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Hudson Poyer, a student of Rock Springs High School, is the only Wyoming student to win at nationals for the Future Business Leaders of America [FBLA] in Atlanta, Georgia. He won 7th place in nationals for his Website Design. His first time at nationals, Hudson won 4th in Advertisement.

The FBLA Club was started at Rock Springs High School only two years ago, and since then, Mrs. Jordan Erspamer has sent students to both state and nationals for FBLA. Erspamer teaches business at Rock Springs High School.

Poyer stated that he became interested in FBLA and joined the club due to an announcement over the intercom at school. “I watched the meeting and one of the events they had listed was a photography event.” Poyer mentioned that his mom has shown a love for photography, which sparked his love for it as well. After Poyer joined FBLA, the photography event was canceled, which lead him toward advertisement.

Poyer explained why he chose advertisement in his first year and website design for his second year. “At state, they allow you to choose between four events to compete in. I picked what looked interesting. Advertising I thought would be a useful event to do and took that all the way to nationals last year. With website design, the topic of it is to create a website for a local business, real or fake. So I decided since I couldn’t do an event on photography, I could make a website about a photography business.”

His website design can be found here.

Poyer explained, “My favorite part of FBLA is probably nationals. With nationals, there is a whole bunch of stuff you can do. You can travel around the city and explore. My favorite part about nationals was pin trading. Every kid from each state was given a pin from their state. The pins had bits and pieces of what to do in their state. There is a whole economy of trading pins. Some states get a ton of pins so inflation comes into effect. So pretty much, those would be worthless in the pin market. You have to get good pins and trade them for lesser pins to get more. It’s a great way to learn about economics.”

Looking back, Poyer expressed, “Two years ago, she [Erspamer] started the whole thing. She did all the work to get us recognized by the official FBLA committee. Since we are a brand new program, the school doesn’t help fund us, so we had to do all our own fundraising and she facilitated that. For the events, some things were tests while others were presentations. For the tests, she helped us study and gave us the information we needed. For presentations, whenever we needed her, she would let us present in front of her while giving us great feedback. She has just been very supportive of what all of us did. I want to thank Jordan for really helping me succeed in FBLA. I also want to thank Crystal Richardson for everything this year.”

Poyer just graduated from Rock Springs High School and is planning to attend the University of Wyoming. They currently do not have an FBLA program but he has plans to maybe invest in starting the program there.

Erspamer explained that during nationals, there were kids from all over the world, including students from China, Tanzania, and Puerto Rico, “So it was a great opportunity for kids to just meet other people and branch out.” She stated that Poyer had to do two rounds. The first round had 100-110 kids. Then there were 14 students to do the second round, in which he won 7th place.

“It’s been a phenomenal experience for both me and working with Hudson. After the first year, he became our Chapter President. This year it was nice to work with the students to build the program. It’s not just me building it, it’s them putting forth the effort and wanting to do it and make it successful since it is a student organization. It was fun to see it grow and build and see how much Hudson grew in the process as a leader,” Erspamer said. She explained that the number of students in FBLA has tripled in two years.

Hudson Poyer – Photo submitted by Melinda Poyer

About The Future Business Leaders of America [FBLA]

According to the official FBLA, ‘Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA) is the largest business Career and Technical Student Organization in the world. Each year, FBLA helps over 230,000 members prepare for careers in business. FBLA’s mission is to inspire and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.’

According to Erspamer, there are middle school, high school, and college levels that compete in FBLA. “Last year I only had 7-10 students. I did take five to state and two qualified for nationals.” Those students were Hudson Poyer, who won 4th in advertisement, and Skyler Dumas, who placed 1st in all the events in state but did not place at nationals.

FBLA is a lot like speech and debate, but with its aspects coming from more of a business aspect. “There are over 200 different categories that students can choose to compete in. Some are objective testing while others involve presenting. For example, public speaking, business financial plans, graphic design and digital art, some health care administration, cyber security, computer science (which is one of the biggest areas that is growing), and coding. There is also accounting and financial math. Students can pick a category that interests them and we get to go to a fall leadership that teaches them how to be leaders and do leadership activities. There is a lot of public speaking,” Erspamer said.

Erspamer stated, “There is online testing with the state which is called Online Objective Testing. Last year, our kids took fourth in the state during that little test. This is something fun that they do.”

Erspamer explained that there are a lot of community service projects. “Last year we did a clothing drive and donated it back to schools and churches that needed them. They also helped the firefighters this year by selling the buffalo raffle tickets, which in return, all the money went towards free and reduced meals.”

FBLA is an all-year club, where that starts out with a leadership conference in the fall. FBLA does a lot of online fun activities. Erspamer mentioned that Farson-Eden High School also participates in FBLA, so a few times a year they will get together to have BBQs, introduce the students, and travel with them to some events.

Joining FBLA

Poyer encourages kids to attend the club. “I think a lot of people look at FBLA and think, oh I don’t want to join that because it’s business and I’m not going to do anything in business. There is a lot more to it than that. There are events on journalists, broadcast journalists, and website design, it’s basically just helping kids be successful for the future. It teaches you what to wear, how to talk, and leaves you with skills for the future that are helpful.”

If you are a student interested in joining FBLA, you can contact Mrs. Erspamer or Mrs. Richardson at Rock Springs High School. It doesn’t cost anything to join and students from Freshman to Senior year can join at any time. There is also an FBLA Beginner’s Camp on July 18-20 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at RSHS.