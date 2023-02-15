Preparing for moments that matter: CPR certifications

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — It’s February, the month of love, kindness, and joy. It’s also the month that millions of Americans raise awareness for cardiovascular health. While for some the month is filled with chocolate, teddy bears, and photos, for others it’s filled with hospitals, medications, and resuscitations. Even in the joyous times, it’s important to know how you can help, especially while being around your loved ones.

The biggest leading cause of death in the United States is Heart Disease. According to the CDC, one person dies from Heart Disease every 34 seconds and about 697,000 died (1 in 5 deaths) in 2020 from Heart Disease. With everything in life, there is a risk that can put anyone in jeopardy. Doctors and physicians notice that people with high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and more can heighten the chances of Heart Disease. As always, it is important to contact your health provider for any medical treatments and further information.

According to the American Red Cross, over 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of a hospital each year. With that information in mind, it is extremely important to know CPR, in case you are the person that needs to save someone’s life. Cardiac Arrest signs can begin as early as two weeks before the arrest fully begins. Some of the most common signs of Cardiac Arrest are shortness of breath, pain in the chest, fainting, lightheadedness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and wheezing. However, when a person is entering Cardiac Arrest many don’t show any signs before collapsing.

When situations like these arise, it is important to know the steps to ensure everyone is safe and gets appropriate attention. Inside Sweetwater County alone there are many different establishments that offer CPR/AED and First-Aid classes. Those places are:

Castle Rock Medical Center – Every first and third Wednesday of the month beginning at 9:00 a.m. (lasts around four hours), $65 paid at the start of class, register online.

Memorial Hospital (CPR only) – Last Tuesday of the month from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., $50, register by calling (307) 362-3711.

Rock Springs Fire Department #3 – At this time, the Fire Department classes are full for the month of March. New openings should be available in months to come. Call (307) 352-1475 for further information.

First Aid App & Skill – Download the free Red Cross First Aid app for instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies, including how to perform CPR and use an AED.

Increasing cardiac health is widely pushed by people and health professionals all over the world. By doing your part, you can help save someone’s life or even your own.