Prescribed burns south of Manila causing heavy smoke in area

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 16, 2019) — Prescribed burns being conducted in the Ashley National Forest is the cause of the heavy smoke seen today in Rock Springs.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County Fire Chief Mike Bournazian said the prescribed burns are happening on the Utah side of the Ashley National Forest, south of Manila, Utah

The Ashley National Forest started the prescribed burns near East Reservation Ridge on the Duchesne Ranger District on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, and additional prescribed burning near West Reservation Ridge will take place once the eastern units are complete and may continue into the following week, according to a Ashley National Forest Facebook post.

The prescribed burning will take place on Fossil Ridge within the Reservation Ridge East Sagebrush Project area, which is north of Reservation Ridge Road. The total project area is 1,400 acres but will be broken up into smaller areas for burn management.

The additional prescribed burn is located in the West Beaver Unit of the Reservation Ridge West Sagebrush Project. This is within in the vicinity of Big Beaver Springs, east of Willow Creek Ridge and contains a total of 366 acres.

Advertisement