Prescription Take Back day scheduled for this Saturday

(October 23, 2020) — Another Prescription Take Back day is scheduled to take place Saturday in Rock Springs and Green River. The event will occur in both towns between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. at Albertson’s and Wal Mart in Rock Springs and Smith’s Food and Drug in both Rock Springs and Green River.

Both the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments will be taking part in the National Prescription Take-Back day. The event’s goal is to encourage people to remove old, unused, and unneeded medications from homes while providing a safe method of destruction for the medications.

There is no charge for medication drop-offs. Illicit drugs, sharps materials, and pressurized medications, such as inhalers, cannot be accepted at this event.