President Biden orders flags be flown at Half Staff statewide

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential directive, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide immediately through sunset on November 29 in honor of the passing of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. McEachin served as the U.S. representative for Virginia’s 4th congressional district from 2017 until his death Monday, November 28.