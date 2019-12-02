President Trump appoints Randall Huff as US Marshal

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Dec. 2, 2019) — Randall Huff from Cheyenne, Wyoming, was one of the six United States marshals who was nominated by President Donald J. Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate.

United States Marshals Service Director Donald Washington administered the oath of office to six newly appointed United States Marshals at the U.S. Marshals Service Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Marshal Huff took office in Cheyenne earlier this year.

After Director Washington administered the oath of office and presented their badges and credentials, the six newly appointed marshals signed their oath on an antique desk once used by Wyatt Earp.

Advertisement

The swearing-in ceremony took place after the completion of a week-long training session conducted by the U.S. Marshals Training Division. Also attending the training were the Chief Deputy Marshal and Administrative Officer from Cheyenne.

Marshal Huff joins other U.S. Marshals who serve in 94 districts around the country, including Guam and Puerto Rico.

Marshal Huff began his law enforcement career in 1984 with the Torrington, Wyoming police department. In 1990 he was hired by the Division of Criminal Investigation in Cheyenne, Wyoming as a Special Agent conducting drug and violent crime investigations.

Later in his career at DCI he conducted Internet Crime investigations.

Huff has a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wyoming and an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps.

“I look forward to continuing service to the citizens of Wyoming in my new position,” Huff said.

The mission of the Marshals Service is to provide federal judicial security, apprehend fugitives and non-compliant sex offenders, secure and transport federal prisoners from arrest to incarceration, execute federal court orders, seize and managing assets acquired through illegal means, and assure the safety of endangered government witnesses and their families.

Advertisement

U.S. Marshals routinely collaborate with other federal, state, local, and international law enforcement agencies to form a united front against crime.

Being appointed a United States Marshal is a proud tradition started in 1789 by President George Washington, who appointed one marshal for each of the original 13 colonies.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.