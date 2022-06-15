Press conference to be held Thursday to welcome new coach

Corey Bricknell – Photo submitted by the City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department

Rock Springs, WYOMING — Corey Bricknell has been named head coach and general manager of the new Rock Springs Prospectors Hockey Team.

Bricknell will be introduced on Thursday, June 16 at a 4:00 p.m. press conference at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center’s Ice Arena and will coach the Prospectors in their inaugural season.

Earlier this year, the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) announced the formation of a new Northwest Division of the Tier III Junior USPHL Premier League. The division will feature five new members of the USPHL – the Seattle Totems, Bellingham Blazers, Vernal Oilers, Rock Springs Prospectors, and Rogue Valley Royals.

“We are excited for Rock Springs to be a part of this league,” said Adam Stio, Ice Arena Manager at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

Bricknell will be relocating to Rock Springs this summer from Canada, said Stio. “He has a great deal of knowledge of hockey from his experience in playing, teaching, and coaching the game.”

As a Player, Bricknell was Drafted 60th overall to the Newmarket Royals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). His OHL career was split between the Royals and Niagara Falls Thunder. Following his Canadian career, he had a very successful professional career playing for many years in the East Coast and United Hockey League in the United States.

In 2000, he retired from playing and stepped right into a coaching career. He has coached at every junior level and has first-hand knowledge of what scouts at the next levels are looking for. Earlier this year, the team he was coaching, the Cold Lake Aeros, won the Champions Cup of the Can-Am Junior Hockey League.

Stio invites media outlets and the public to attend the press conference to meet the new coach and find out more about the upcoming Rock Springs Prospectors season.