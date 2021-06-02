Prices cut by 50% for golf simulator at Rock Springs Civic Center

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2021) – The Rock Springs City Council unanimously voted to cut the price to use the TruGolf Golf Simulator at the civic center by 50% during the summer hours.

Until Oct. 3., which is when summer hours are over at the civic center, fees for members of the civic center, the recreation center and the White Mountain Golf Course $8.50 per hour. The 15-minute extension fee has been reduced to $2.25.

For non-facility or expired members, fees are now $10 with a $2.50 15-minute extension fee.

Reservations may be booked one week in advance for members, and three days in advance for non-members. Only two tee times may be booked per week, per golfer.

According to the civic center website, fees are per hour only, not based on number of holes played, nor the number of golfers involved. Multiple golfers can share the hour without paying extra, unless they want additional time.

The facility is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Councilmembers also granted permission to Foothill Crossing subdivision residents, allowing them to assist with installing a neighborhood park through donations, design and volunteer assistance in improving the park after the design is complete.