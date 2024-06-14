Pride Fest “Supply Drive” collections given out to local organizations

June 14, 2024 — Wyo4News

Part of last Saturday’s Rock Springs Pride Fest in Bunning Park was a donation “Supply Drive,” where community members were asked to bring new personal items to aid local community members. In a press release from Rock Springs Pride, here is a list of items that were collected:

280 liners, 208 tampons, 108 pads, 72 rolls of toilet paper, 36 adult diapers, 30 rolls of paper towels, 12 toothpastes, 12 deodorants, 11 miscellaneous beauty items, 8 containers of floss, 7 shampoos, 6 soap boxes and bars of soap, 6 sunscreen tubes, 6 perfumes, 4 razors, 2 lotions, 2 packs of baby wipes, a sugar scrub, oral anesthetic, a pack of child diapers, a pack of Clorox wipes,

The collected items have been distributed to various local organizations, including Sweetwater County Food Bank, YWCA Women’s Shelter, YWCA Youth Home, Diaper Bank / United Way, and the First Congregational Church (Food Pantry and Hygiene Supply Distribution).

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community,” said Chad Banks, Chair of Rock Springs Pride. “The supply drive’s success underscores the spirit of support that Rock Springs embodies. We are grateful to everyone who contributed and made a difference in the lives of those in need.”

The Rock Springs Pride Fest team extends heartfelt thanks to all donors, volunteers, and participants who made this year’s supply drive a remarkable success. Your contributions have made a significant impact, providing essential support to local organizations and the individuals they serve.