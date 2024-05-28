Pride Fest to return to Bunning Park on June 8

Pride Fest 2023 submitted photo

May 28, 2024 — Wyo4News

After a successful first year, Pride Fest returns to Bunning Park on Saturday, June 8. The event is put on by Rock Springs Pride, a local group that “promotes equality, inclusion, and representation of LGBTQ+ Wyomingites in our communities.” According to a press release from organizers, this year’s event hopes to build on the success of last year’s inaugural event held in Bunning Park.

Event Information

This year’s Pride Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with no admission fee charged. Again this year, various activities will occur, including an early morning yoga session, live music, story times, and a pet parade. A special children’s section will include face painting, friendship bracelet making, rock painting, a bubble station, and more. (Complete Event Schedule)

Attendees will also be able to shop and enjoy a variety of vendors and food trucks with beer and non-alcoholic beverages available.

Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson is scheduled to give opening remarks at 11 a.m., and Dr. Reverand Bernadin Craft will bless the event.

Donations Drives within Pride Fest

The YWCA of Sweetwater County and First Congregational Church will be on hand in support of their “Supply Drive.” Community members are asked to bring new personal items such as comforters, toiletries, cleaning products, non-perishable food, and diapers (full list of acceptable items). Those unable to attend can drop off donations at the YWCA of Sweetwater County, 1035 Jackson St, Rock Springs, or the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams.

Another charitable event will be the United Drag Alliance‘s book drive. They are looking for new or gently used books to support literacy and the love of reading.