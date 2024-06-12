Pride in the Park to celebrate LGBTQ+ community in GR

June 12, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River community is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Pride in the Park celebration, set to take place on June 14 and 15 at the Expedition Island Pavilion. This free event is open to both members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m. with the “Don’t Hide the Pride” dance. The evening will feature performances by Drag for a Cause, who will deliver at least three shows to start the night on a high note.

The main celebration will continue on Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include a variety of vendors, games, family activities, and free t-shirts.

The schedule is packed with a variety of entertaining and engaging events: 10:30 a.m. — Yoga with Missy Xo Designs

12 p.m. — Karaoke

1 p.m. — Belly dancing with Kena from Red Desert Rapture

2:30 p.m. — Color party finale with PFLAG Green River More than 25 vendors and community groups will be present, offering a range of products and activities. Missy Xo Designs will teach yoga and showcase her jewelry. Other vendors include Lucie Goosey Essentials, Pine Cone and Feather, and Fierce Wood Turning from Utah. Community groups such as Drag for a Cause and PFLAG Green River will also participate.

Family activities will include sidewalk chalk, friendship bracelets, karaoke, yard games like corn hole, and a color powder finale at 2:30 p.m. PFLAG Green River will give away free t-shirts to participants who complete a stamp BINGO by visiting various vendors and activity stations. Supplies are limited, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Event Coordinator Becky Iwen expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “I am so proud to help plan this amazing event. Our mission is to celebrate and support Wyoming’s LGBTQ+ community.”