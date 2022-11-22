Prigge named new Cowgirl volleyball head coach

University of Wyoming photo by Ted Brummond

November 22, 2022 — University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman announced Tuesday that Kaylee Prigge would be the new Head Coach of the Cowgirl volleyball program. Prigge has spent the past four seasons on the UW bench, with the last two being the Associate Head Coach. She was also the Recruiting Coordinator in each of the last three years. Prigge becomes the 14th head coach in program history.

Prigge takes over for Chad Callihan, who resigned effective at the end of this past season after leading the program for the past ten years. Callihan coached the Cowgirls to a school-record 178 wins.

“Kaylee is a talented coach who has done an outstanding job here at Wyoming the past four seasons, including the last two as our associate head coach,” stated UW Athletic Director Tom Burman. “She has a passion for coaching, having grown up in a coaching family. Her father, Dirk Koetter, is a long-time college and NFL coach. We believe Kaylee will bring great energy to our volleyball program, and we look forward to an exciting future for our program under her direction.”

“Thank you to Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman, Deputy Director of Athletics Matt Whisenant, and Associate AD for Internal Operations/SWA Taylor Stuemky for believing in me and entrusting me with the University of Wyoming volleyball program,” said Prigge. “I am beyond grateful and excited for the tremendous opportunity to lead the Cowgirls.”

During her coaching tenure with Wyoming, Prigge helped guide seven All-Mountain West honorees. As a Cowgirl player, she helped UW to a 22-win season in 2019, the sixth-most victories in a single season in program history.

Prigge came to Wyoming after spending two years as an assistant coach at the University of Illinois Chicago.