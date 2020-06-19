Primary Election sign season starts up today with stated guidelines

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 19, 2020) — Candidates running in the upcoming Wyoming and local August 18 Primary Election can start putting up their campaign signs today.

The City of Rock Springs has issued the following regulatory guidelines for political signage within the city.

1) The display of such signs shall be allowed in any zoning district and shall be limited to a period of sixty (60) days immediately preceding any Primary, General, or Special Election to which they refer. The person, party, or parties responsible for the installation of any political sign shall be liable for the removal of the sign within ten (10) days after the Primary, General, or Special Election to which they refer. Please see the list below for specific deadlines.

Primary Election – Signs may be erected on June 19, 2020, Primary Election August 18, 2020. Primary Election – Signs must be removed (unsuccessful candidates only) on August 28, 2020.

General Election – Signs may be erected on September 4, 2020, General Election November 3, 2020. General Election signs must be removed (all) November 13, 2020.

2) Total sign area per lot or parcel shall not exceed forty (40) square feet. 3) Signs may be freestanding, single or double-faced and may be parallel or perpendicular to the street. 4) Signs located within 40 feet of a street intersection shall not exceed 30 inches in height. 5) No sign shall project beyond the property line of the parcel upon which it is erected. 6) No signs shall be located in any public street right-of-way. Any sign located in a public street right-of-way will be removed by the City of Rock Springs. 7) When signs are removed, any fence posts installed to support a sign need to be removed by the candidate as well. (We have numerous posts still littering our county/city which have never been removed. They are hard to remove but the responsibility is that of the candidate, not the city/county or landowner.)

For questions about the above-described regulations regarding the placement of political signs, please contact the City of Rock Springs Planning Division at (307) 352-1540.

