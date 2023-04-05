Private Lives final show for Western Theatre Department’s 2022-23 season 

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s Theatre Department will present Noel Coward’s classic comedy Private Lives on April 20, 21, and 22, at 7:30 PM, with a public matinee on Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 PM. The performances will be presented in the Western Theatre. This production may not be suitable for those under 13 without a parent due to adult themes, alcohol, and smoking.

Elyot and Amanda, once married and now honeymooning with new spouses at the same hotel, meet by chance, reignite the old spark and impulsively elope. After days of being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger. Their aggrieved spouses appear, and a roundelay of affiliations ensues as the women first stick together, then apart, and new partnerships are formed.

Savannah Cheney, a first-year musical theatre major from Rock Springs, shares what it’s like to be double cast for the role of Louise.

“It’s a little weird sharing a role because you’re not the only person working on the character’s lines. I also have to share stage time so the other actor can get the lines and actions down for herself. At the same time, it can be a little easier because you have someone you can consult with,” states Cheney.

Kat Burnham, also a first-year musical theatre major, is from Mountain View.

“I think it’s cool sharing a role. You get to learn the same part together and I think that helps. It’s also fun to see how differently another person portrays the character. The only downside is you get less stage time,” states Burnham.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets are available online or by calling the Box Office Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM at (307) 382-1721. For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit: westernwyoming.edu/theatre.