Proclamations and Pickleball were discussed at Green River City Council meeting

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 7, 2024 – At the Feb. 6 Green River City Council Meeting, Green River Mayor Pete Rust made three proclamations, and the topic of pickleball at the Green River Recreation Center was brought up by council members, and problems with the logistics of pickleball were discussed.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust made three proclamations at Tuesday’s meeting. The first proclamation was that the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 21 would be Random Acts of Kindness Week. The mayor’s second proclamation was that the week of Feb. 19 through Feb. 23 would be School Board Appreciation Week. The mayor’s third proclamation was that the week of Feb. 5 through Feb. 11 be Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator’s Week.

The council approved the agreement between the State of Wyoming, the Office of the Attorney General, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the City of Green River Police Department for the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce Affiliate Program.

The council also approved the Green River Liquor Association’s request for 24-hour openings on St. Patrick’s Day, Flaming Gorge Days, Halloween, and New Year’s Eve in 2024.

Council member Gary Killpack then raised his concerns about the pickleball club in Green River. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. It is a combination of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. It is very popular with people of all ages because it’s easy to learn, play, and is good exercise.

Councilman Killpack raised concerns about the pickleball club not paying the gym reservation fees for their use of the Green River Recreation Centers gym, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Although each member of the pickleball club pays their individual entrance fees, Killpack pointed out that they weren’t paying the fee required to close the gym off to the public during those times like anyone else would have to do if they reserve the gym for a birthday party or any other event. Killpack stated that he thought that the Green River Recreation Center was losing a lot of money because the Pickleball Club was not being made to pay those fees.

Killpack also brought up his concerns about other people being able to use the gym while people were playing pickleball and told the council about an incident where the Green River police department was called to the Rec. Center this last Sunday due to a conflict involving pickleball.

As a pickleball player, Mayor Pete Rust wanted to point out that this story has two sides. Katie Blood, the Green River Recreation Center Supervisor, as well as City Administrator Reed Clevenger, spoke about the issue of fees, and Clevenger spoke about how, on Monday, they had a meeting about what the pickleball club looks like moving forward and how they would address some of the concerns that Councilman Killpack brought up. The council then went into executive session to discuss the issue further.