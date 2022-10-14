Professor to share ‘What I Learned from the Vikings’

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Chris Propst will be presenting his presentation “What I Learned from the Vikings: Happiness, Labor, and Culture,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.

Propst, a current professor of English at Western Wyoming Community College, will be sharing what he learned about Norwegian culture, history, education, and government during his 2022 Fulbright-Hayes Summer Seminar in Norway. Because Norway, like Wyoming, is an oil and gas-dependent economy, with dominant white culture and issues with immigration, there is much to learn and share in comparing them.

“In going to Norway during the summer of 2022 for the Fullbright Program, I explored why Norway is consistently a top 5 or 10 happiest nation in the world. Some of the reasons might surprise you,” Propst said.

Propst has been an English faculty member at Western since 1999, is a sometimes published poet, fiction writer, and essayist, and has written a historical article about Rock Springs for Wyoming History.org: https://www.wyohistory.org/encyclopedia/rock-springs-wyoming